Salman Rushdie attacker sentenced to 25 years in jail

21:39

Pic: Kind courtesy @SalmanRushdie/Twitter





Hadi Matar, 27, convicted for the 2022 stabbing that left the celebrated author blind in one eye, was ordered to serve 25 years in prison.





The journey to this moment included Rushdie's own compelling testimony, a vivid and harrowing account from the trial of how he faced what he believed to be his final moments as a masked assailant repeatedly plunged a knife into him at the Chautauqua Institution.





Even as Matar offered a final, unapologetic statement, accusing Rushdie of hypocrisy, the court delivered its judgment.





The maximum sentence for attempted murder, alongside a seven-year term for the injury of another present, reflected the prosecution's assertion that this was a calculated act intended to inflict profound harm on Rushdie and the wider community gathered that day.





Though his physical presence was absent, Salman Rushdie's ordeal hung heavy in the western New York courtroom as the man who attacked him learned his sentence.