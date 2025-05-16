HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Salman Khan's blackbuck case appeals listed in HC for July 28

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
22:45
image
In a significant development in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the Rajasthan high court on Friday directed that appeals involving Bollywood actors including Salman Khan be listed for hearing on July 28. 

This includes both the state's appeal against the acquittal of actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu, and Salman Khan's appeal against his conviction. 

The case stems from the alleged poaching of two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur in September 1998 during the shooting of the film Ham Saath Saath Hain

Salman Khan was convicted by the trial court on April 5, 2018 and sentenced to five years in prison, while his co-accused -- the other actors and a local resident Dushyant Singh -- were acquitted. 

Following the verdict, Salman Khan challenged his conviction in the sessions court. 

Simultaneously, the state government filed a leave-to-appeal in the high court against the acquittal of the co-accused. 

The high court admitted the plea and issued notices. 

Later, Salman Khan moved a transfer petition, requesting his appeal be shifted from the sessions court to the high court, citing that both cases were part of the same trial and judgment. 

The high court accepted this request and transferred his case accordingly. 

Advocate Mahipal Bishnoi, representing the complainants, stated that despite both matters being in the high court, no progress was made for years. 

"We prayed in the court today to list both appeals for hearing," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term
Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term

The attack during a lecture in western New York left the prizewinning writer blind in one eye.

LIVE! 90 Bangladeshis, including 28 kids, held in Mathura
LIVE! 90 Bangladeshis, including 28 kids, held in Mathura

When country faces tough time...: SC slams Rohingya plea
When country faces tough time...: SC slams Rohingya plea

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also questioned the authenticity of materials placed before it by petitioner Mohd Ismail and others and refused to stay any further deportation of Rohingyas saying similar relief was...

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

Pakistan says 'ceasefire extended', seeks dialogue
Pakistan says 'ceasefire extended', seeks dialogue

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a 'composite dialogue' with India to address the contentious issues between the two sides.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD