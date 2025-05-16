HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee rises 1 paisa to settle at 85.53 against US dollar

Fri, 16 May 2025
18:32
Rupee rose 1 paisa to settle at 85.53 (provisional) against the greenback on Friday on the back of strong FII inflows and a marginal decline in the dollar index. 

Rupee's gain was curtailed due to higher Brent crude prices, negative domestic equity markets, and the government data that showed the country' trade deficit widening in April, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened strong at 85.28 and traded in the range of 85.28 to 85.70. It eventually settled at 85.53 (provisional), up 1 paisa from its previous close. 

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 22 paise to close at 85.54 against the greenback. 

