Rajnath arrives in Bhuj to meet Air Warriors





Defence Minister Singh will also visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj, which pays homage to the people who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that struck the region on January 26, 2001.





The Defence Minister had visited Srinagar on Thursday and congratulated the troops on the success of Operation Sindoor. Singh, during his visit to Srinagar, highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism, evident in its refusal to be intimidated by Pakistan's repeated nuclear threats, which have been issued irresponsibly on several occasions.





In his first interaction with troops after Operation Sindoor at Badami Bagh Cantt, he said that Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to the terrorist organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they are not safe anywhere.





"Our forces have shown the world that their aim is precise and pinpoint, and the task of counting is left to the enemies," he said.

This comes a day after he concluded his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where he met and interacted with Indian Army soldiers.