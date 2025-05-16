HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rajnath arrives in Bhuj to meet Air Warriors

Fri, 16 May 2025
11:49
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Gujarat's Bhuj where he will interact with Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station. Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has also arrived in Bhuj with him.

This comes a day after he concluded his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where he met and interacted with Indian Army soldiers.

Defence Minister Singh will also visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj, which pays homage to the people who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that struck the region on January 26, 2001.

The Defence Minister had visited Srinagar on Thursday and congratulated the troops on the success of Operation Sindoor. Singh, during his visit to Srinagar, highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism, evident in its refusal to be intimidated by Pakistan's repeated nuclear threats, which have been issued irresponsibly on several occasions.

In his first interaction with troops after Operation Sindoor at Badami Bagh Cantt, he said that Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to the terrorist organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they are not safe anywhere.

"Our forces have shown the world that their aim is precise and pinpoint, and the task of counting is left to the enemies," he said.

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

India on Thursday welcomed Kabul's firm rejection of attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan during a phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

With respect and gratitude we honour the memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Operation Sindoor.

About 55 banks participated in the deal, making it the largest bank group for a syndicated loan in Asia so far this year.

