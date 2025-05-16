Punjab varsity scraps MoUs with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

18:12

A view of the Lovely Professional University campus/Courtesy LPU website





The move came against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.





Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India.





LPU, based in Jalandhar, is the first private university in India to terminate association with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan.





"When our brave armed forces are risking their lives -- whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders -- we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent. LPU's mission has always been aligned with the growth and integrity of India, and we will never associate with any institution that undermines India's sovereignty," said LPU founder chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal.





The decision includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects, dual degree initiatives and all other forms of academic collaboration with institutions from the two countries.





Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, are among the institutions that have suspended their agreements with the two countries. -- PTI

Punjab's Lovely Professional University has become the latest academic institution to terminate all memorandum of understanding with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan, citing recent geopolitical developments that it deems contrary to India's national interest.