Follow Rediff on:      
Punjab police bust ISI-controlled, Pak-based narco-smuggling module; 1 held

Fri, 16 May 2025
21:30
The Punjab police on Friday said it has busted a Pakistan-based and ISI-controlled narco-smuggling module and arrested its Indian operative with 85 kg of heroin.

The module was being operated by a UK-based drug handler, it said.

Director general of Punjab police Gaurav Yadav termed it the "biggest drug seizure of 2025". 

He said the Indian operative has been identified as Amarjot Singh alias Jota Sandhu, a resident of Bhittewad village in Amritsar.

"In the biggest drug seizure of 2025, @TarnTaranPolice busts a cross-border, #ISI-controlled-#Pakistan based narco-smuggling module operated by #UK-based drug handler Lalli and arrests his #India-based operative, Amarjot Singh @ Jota Sandhu, resident of Vill. Bhittewad, Amritsar Rural and recovers 85 Kg Heroin," Yadav posted on X.

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is Pakistan's military intelligence agency.

The DGP said an FIR has been registered and further investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages.

"We are actively pursuing leads and expect more arrests and recoveries in the coming days," he said.

The Punjab police remain unwavering in its war against drugs, "and such recoveries reaffirm our resolve to make Punjab drug-free", he said. -- PTI

