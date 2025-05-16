HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak, Syrian crew on Iraqi ship denied entry at Karwar Port

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
00:25
File image
File image
Permission was not allegedly given for the crew of an Iraqi cargo vessel to disembark at Karwar port reportedly due to the presence of Pakistan and Syrian nationals among them. 

According to a senior port official they have been repatriated. Officials have taken the decision due to the enhanced port security directives issued in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. 

The ship, which had departed from Al Zubair, Iraq, was carrying bitumen and docked at Karwar with a crew comprising 15 Indian nationals, one Pakistani, and two Syrians, he said. 

According to senior port officials, following standard inspection protocols and heightened vigilance, the presence of Pakistani and Syrian nationals aboard the vessel prompted a security response from port authorities and the Coastal Security Police. 

Their mobile phones were confiscated through the ship's captain to restrict communication, and they remained confined on board for two days while the cargo was unloaded. 

The vessel has since left Indian waters with the individuals on board, as per directives. 

"Although international cargo vessels often have crew members from various countries, they are typically not allowed to disembark at Indian ports without specific clearances. In this case, standard restrictions were enforced in light of the current security scenario," the port official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak, Syrian crew on Iraqi ship denied entry at Karwar Port
LIVE! Pak, Syrian crew on Iraqi ship denied entry at Karwar Port

Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services
Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services

Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Not certain if INDIA bloc still intact: P Chidambaram
Not certain if INDIA bloc still intact: P Chidambaram

The former Union finance minister warned that the INDIA bloc was fighting against a "formidable machinery", which must be fought on all fronts.

EC probes CPM leader's claim of 1989 postal ballot breach
EC probes CPM leader's claim of 1989 postal ballot breach

As part of the investigation, EC officials visited Sudhakaran's residence on Thursday and recorded his statement. They said the matter would be submitted to the district collector for further actions.

Two BSF posts to be renamed after Op Sindoor martyrs
Two BSF posts to be renamed after Op Sindoor martyrs

Chawdhary announced this after laying a wreath at the Amar Prahari memorial at the BS Headquarters in Jammu in remembrance of the fallen soldiers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD