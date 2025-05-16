Pak, Syrian crew on Iraqi ship denied entry at Karwar Port

00:25

According to a senior port official they have been repatriated. Officials have taken the decision due to the enhanced port security directives issued in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.





The ship, which had departed from Al Zubair, Iraq, was carrying bitumen and docked at Karwar with a crew comprising 15 Indian nationals, one Pakistani, and two Syrians, he said.





According to senior port officials, following standard inspection protocols and heightened vigilance, the presence of Pakistani and Syrian nationals aboard the vessel prompted a security response from port authorities and the Coastal Security Police.





Their mobile phones were confiscated through the ship's captain to restrict communication, and they remained confined on board for two days while the cargo was unloaded.





The vessel has since left Indian waters with the individuals on board, as per directives.





"Although international cargo vessels often have crew members from various countries, they are typically not allowed to disembark at Indian ports without specific clearances. In this case, standard restrictions were enforced in light of the current security scenario," the port official said. -- PTI

