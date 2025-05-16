HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak national on cargo ship denied entry at K'taka port

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
10:44
Representational image
Representational image
A Pakistani citizen who arrived at Karnataka's Karwar Port aboard the cargo vessel MT R Ocean was denied entry into India by port authorities, said the Indian Coast Guard. 

The ship, which was carrying bitumen from Iraq, docked on May 12 with 14 Indian crew members, two Syrians, and one Pakistani national on board. The captain of the ship was also an Indian. Police Inspector Nischal Kumar had instructed that Pakistani and Syrian nationals should not disembark from the ship due to the deteriorating relations between Pakistan and India, said authorities.

As per the Police instructions, their mobile phones were seized by the captain. The Iraqi commercial ship, after unloading bitumen at the port, set off for Iraq, said Karwar port officials.

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India has banned Pakistani nationals from entering the country and has also cancelled their visas. Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam attack. India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the attack. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi's mega wholesale mkt stops import of Turkish apples
LIVE! Delhi's mega wholesale mkt stops import of Turkish apples

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes...
Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes...

India on Thursday welcomed Kabul's firm rejection of attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan during a phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

A Salute To The Brave Who Gave Us Their All
A Salute To The Brave Who Gave Us Their All

With respect and gratitude we honour the memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Operation Sindoor.

Mukesh's Reliance raises $2.9 bn in offshore loan
Mukesh's Reliance raises $2.9 bn in offshore loan

About 55 banks participated in the deal, making it the largest bank group for a syndicated loan in Asia so far this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD