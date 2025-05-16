HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak has begun rebuilding destroyed terror infra: Rajnath

Fri, 16 May 2025
13:02
Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' resonate at Gujarat's Bhuj Air Base as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commends the contribution of Indian Armed Forces in the success of #OperationSindoor.

"Indian Air Force assumed a very impactful role in #OperationSindoor and it is being appreciated not only in this country but also in the countries of the world. In this Operation, you not only dominated the enemies but also successfully decimated them. 

"This Operation against terrorism was led by our Indian Armed Force. Our Air Force is such a sky force which has touched the zenith of the sky through its valour and bravery. 

"I would also like to thank Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for this, his efforts, his entire team and all his jawans. This is no small thing that our Air Force can reach every corner of Pakistan and this has been proven in every manner.

"We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behavior improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given strictest punishment. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world.

"I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country. India wants IMF to re-think funding to Pakistan.  Pakistan has again started trying to rebuild terror infrastructure that was destroyed."

