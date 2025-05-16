HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
painS: At least 13 people injured as car plows into crowd outside match

Fri, 16 May 2025
10:31
Representational image
Representational image
At least 13 people were injured after a car plowed into a crowd gathered outside a stadium in Spain, where a soccer match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol was played, CNN reported, citing local authorities. 

In a statement to CNN, the Catalan Police termed the incident an "accidental collision." In a statement shared on social media, the police said, "The situation is under control and in no case poses a risk to the people inside the sports facility." Catalonia's emergency services said 13 people were undergoing treatment for their injuries. 

Shortly after Catalan Police in a follow-up post said, "The injured people are being treated by emergency services and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested."

The police said, "There is a large police presence in the area." Videos that surfaced on social media, geolocated by CNN, seem to show a white car driving through a crowd of people in a park next to the stadium. In a post on X, the emergency services said that nine people had "minor injuries" while four others were in "less than serious" conditions. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Pak's ability to handle nuclear weapons questionable'
LIVE! 'Pak's ability to handle nuclear weapons questionable'

Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes...
Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes...

India on Thursday welcomed Kabul's firm rejection of attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan during a phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Historic: New York Senate Honors Indian Constitution
Historic: New York Senate Honors Indian Constitution

In a first, the New York State Senate has formally adopted a resolution honouring the Indian Constitution on the occasion of its 75th anniversary, recognising it as a guiding framework for India's ongoing progress as a nation and...

A Salute To The Brave Who Gave Us Their All
A Salute To The Brave Who Gave Us Their All

With respect and gratitude we honour the memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Operation Sindoor.

Mukesh's Reliance raises $2.9 bn in offshore loan
Mukesh's Reliance raises $2.9 bn in offshore loan

About 55 banks participated in the deal, making it the largest bank group for a syndicated loan in Asia so far this year.

