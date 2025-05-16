HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nine killed in lightning strikes in Odisha

Fri, 16 May 2025
23:38
At least nine people, including six women, were killed and some others injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes across Odisha on Friday amid thunderstorms in the state, officials said. 

While three persons died in Koraput district, two each died in Jajpur and Ganjam districts, and one each in Dhenkanal and Gajapati districts, they said. 

Three women lost their lives and an elderly man was critically injured in a lightning strike at Paridiguda village in Laxmipur police station area in Koraput district on Friday afternoon. 

According to sources, the victims, who were members of the same family, had taken shelter in a makeshift hut while working in the fields as heavy rain and strong winds swept through the area. 

A lightning struck the hut, killing three women on the spot, a police officer said. 

The deceased have been identified as Brudhi Mandinga (60), her granddaughter Kasa Mandinga (18), and Ambika Kashi (35) of Kumbharguda village. 

Brudhi and Kasa Mandinga were residents of Paridiguda, he said. 

Another 65-year-old man, identified as Hingu Mandinga, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Lakshmipur Community Health Centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment, the officer added. Officials at the District Emergency Office said that financial assistance will be provided to the bereaved families as per the existing government guidelines. 

In Jajpur district, two boys were killed in lightning strikes as nor'wester rain lashed Dharmasala area. 

The deceased have been identified as Tare Hembrum (15) and Tukulu Chattar (12) from Burusahi village in Jenapur police station area, he said. According to the villagers, the duo was standing on the verandah of a kuccha house as thunderstorms lashed the area in the evening. 

They died on the spot after lightning struck them during rainfall. Police sent the bodies to a hospital for autopsy. 

An unnatural death case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, the officer said. 

In Ganjam district, a class 7 student, identified as Om Prakash Pradhan, was killed when he was struck by lightning in Barida village in Kabisuryanagar tehsil. -- PTI

