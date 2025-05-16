HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man killed as speeding BMW car rams into dumper on Atal Setu

Fri, 16 May 2025
20:24
A 28-year-old man was killed after the BMW car he was driving rammed into a dumper on Atal Setu sea-bridge in the early hours of Friday, a Mumbai police official said.   

The incident took place at 2:30am some eight kilometres from the start of the bridge, the Sewri police station official said. 

"A speeding BMW car going towards Panvel from Mumbai rammed into a dumper from the rear. Chembur resident Punit Singh Majra, who was driving the car, died on the spot. The impact was such that the dumper also swerved and hit the side railing of Atal Setu. The dumper driver too sustained injuries," the official informed. 

A case has been registered at Sewri police station and further probe is underway, he added. -- PTI

