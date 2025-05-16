Man held detained in MP over anti-national slogans; video goes viral

17:56





An FIR has been registered against a migrant labourer working in the Indore metro project under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and Section 196 (act adversely affecting mutual harmony of different communities), deputy commissioner of police Vinod Kumar Meena said.





"We received a complaint after a video went viral, which showed this person raising anti-national slogans and saying other objectionable things. He has been detained. A search is on for others seen in this video," the DCP informed. -- PTI

A 25-year-old man was booked and detained in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday for allegedly raising anti-national slogans and making other objectionable remarks, a police official said.