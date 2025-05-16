HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man held detained in MP over anti-national slogans; video goes viral

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
17:56
image
A 25-year-old man was booked and detained in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday for allegedly raising anti-national slogans and making other objectionable remarks, a police official said.  

An FIR has been registered against a migrant labourer working in the Indore metro project under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and Section 196 (act adversely affecting mutual harmony of different communities), deputy commissioner of police Vinod Kumar Meena said.

"We received a complaint after a video went viral, which showed this person raising anti-national slogans and saying other objectionable things. He has been detained. A search is on for others seen in this video," the DCP informed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Smriti Irani dedicates pension to defence fund
LIVE! Smriti Irani dedicates pension to defence fund

India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach
India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach

The diplomatic exercise aimed at presenting India's stance against Pakistan on terror comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor -- the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22...

Country, Army have bowed down before Modi: MP deputy CM
Country, Army have bowed down before Modi: MP deputy CM

The controversy followed after another Madhya Pradesh minister, Vijay Shah, came under fire for remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi who conducted media briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'
''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'

'We do not want to fall into a trap of uncontrolled escalation or all out conflict.''When the need arises we will do that.'

J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops
J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, eliminating six hardcore terrorists in the past three days in Kashmir.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD