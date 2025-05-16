HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K cops arrest 3 Lashkar associates in Budgam

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
20:53
File image
File image
In the ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks, the Budgam police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested three terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba, said an official press release of the Kashmir police.  

The arrested individuals have been identified as Muzamil Ahmad, Ishfaq Pandit, both residents of Aglar Pattan and Muneer Ahmad, a resident of Meeripora Beerwah.  

The arrests were made in the Kawoosa Narbal area of Magam town of Budgam, the release stated.  

On their apprehension, arms and ammunition, including one pistol and one hand grenade, were recovered from their possession.  

In this regard, a case has been registered at police station Magam under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and further investigation has been taken up.  

During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the arrested individuals were in close contact with active LeT terrorist Aabid Qayoom Lone, son of Abdul Qayoom Lone, and a resident of Wussan Pattan, who had exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2020 and subsequently joined the LeT outfit.  

The said terrorist/handler is currently operating from Pakistan and is involved in radicalising local youth, motivating them to join terrorist ranks, and directing them to carry out terror-related activities in the Narbal-Magam area of District Budgam. -- ANI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K cops arrest 3 Lashkar associates in Budgam
LIVE! J-K cops arrest 3 Lashkar associates in Budgam

Punjab varsity scraps MoUs with Turkiye, Azerbaijan
Punjab varsity scraps MoUs with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

The move came against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach
India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach

The diplomatic exercise aimed at presenting India's stance against Pakistan on terror comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor -- the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22...

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India
Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India

India on Friday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, suggesting that Islamabad could use it for terror funding.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD