HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's trade surplus with UK remained flat

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
15:51
A graph on monthly foreign trade
A graph on monthly foreign trade
India's trade surplus with the UK has grown marginally over the past decade and it is anticipated that the tariff concessions under recently agreed upon Free Trade Agreement are expected to improve overall trade, according to a report by rating agency ICRA. 

Merchandise trade between India and the UK increased at a CAGR of 1 per cent between 2014-15 and 2023-24, with imports increasing at a CAGR of 6 per cent compared to exports at a CAGR of 4 per cent. The trade surplus has increased marginally to USD 4.5 billion in 2023-24 from USD 4.3 billion in 2014-15.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India to send delegations for diplomatic outreach
LIVE! India to send delegations for diplomatic outreach

Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India
Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India

India on Friday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, suggesting that Islamabad could use it for terror funding.

Pakistan says 'ceasefire extended', seeks dialogue
Pakistan says 'ceasefire extended', seeks dialogue

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a 'composite dialogue' with India to address the contentious issues between the two sides.

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'
''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'

'We do not want to fall into a trap of uncontrolled escalation or all out conflict.''When the need arises we will do that.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD