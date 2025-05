00:27

File image





Soumen Sarkar reached the 8,849-metre peak with other seven climbers on Wednesday, according to 8K Expeditions, which organised the expedition.





Other climbers who reached the top were a Chinese national, a climber from the UK as well as four mountain guides, according to a social media post by the organiser. -- PTI

An Indian climber has summitted Mt Everest, the highest peak in the world, expedition organisers said on Thursday.