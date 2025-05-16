HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

In a first, Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
08:33
image
India on Thursday welcomed Kabul's firm rejection of attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan during a phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

In the first publicly acknowledged phone conversation, Jaishankar also 'deeply' appreciated Muttaqi's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

'Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports,' Jaishankar said, in an apparent reference to a report in a section of the Pakistani media that claimed India had 'hired' the Taliban to carry out a 'false flag' operation at Pahalgam.

'Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward,' he added.

The external affairs minister described the conversation as 'good'.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set-up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

The phone conversation  between the two foreign ministers came over four months after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Muttaqi in Dubai.

An Afghan readout of Jaishankar-Muttaqi talks said both sides exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting trade, and advancing diplomatic engagement.

'Foreign Minister Muttaqi referred to India as a key regional country and highlighted the historic nature of Afghanistan-India relations, expressing optimism that these ties will grow stronger,' it said.

The acting Afghan foreign minister also reiterated Kabul's commitment to a 'balanced' foreign policy and the pursuit of constructive relations with all nations.

'In the conversation, Muttaqi requested facilitation in issuing visas for Afghan traders and patients, and called for the release and return of Afghan prisoners currently held in India,' it said.

Jaishankar echoed the view that India shares historic ties with Afghanistan and reaffirmed India's intention to continue its cooperation with the country, the readout mentioned.

'He underlined the importance of collaboration in political and economic spheres. Jaishankar also assured prompt attention to the issue of Afghan prisoners and pledged to streamline the visa process,' it said.

The two sides also emphasised on the development of the Chabahar Port, it added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In a first, Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister
LIVE! In a first, Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister

India, Pak use military hotline to ease border tensions
India, Pak use military hotline to ease border tensions

The Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan firmed up the arrangement on stopping military actions on May 10 after four days of fierce offensives between the two sides that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

We are ready to talk with India for peace: Pak PM Shehbaz
We are ready to talk with India for peace: Pak PM Shehbaz

Shehbaz made the comments during a visit to the Kamra air base in the country's Punjab province where he interacted with officers and soldiers involved in the recent military confrontation with India.

Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services
Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services

Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

SP leader stirs row with Vyomika Singh 'caste' remark
SP leader stirs row with Vyomika Singh 'caste' remark

The SP MP said when the mentality is bad, then instead of telling about the achievements of the army, people start talking about their own achievements.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD