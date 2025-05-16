I'll do real work, you keep posting: Omar tells Mehbooba

17:26





Tulbul Navigation Project is aimed at improving navigation on the River Jhelum and power generation.





Omar Abdullah's call to revive the project on Thursday was seen as provocative by Mehbooba Mufti, especially after both countries had stepped back from the brink of war in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, abeyance of Inus Water Treaty and Operation Sindoor.





Chief Minister Abdullah took to social media to counter what he termed as "cheap shots" from Mehbooba, asserting he would not be drawn into a "gutter" level of debate.





These remarks came after Mufti brought Abdullah's grandfather and former J-K Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah into the heated exchange between the two on the issue of the Indus Water Treaty and the Tulbul Navigation Project.





The Chief Minister further suggested the PDP chief can keep posting as he would now engage in some "real work."





In a social media post, replying to PDP chief Mufti, Abdullah said, "Is that really the best you can do? Taking cheap shots at a person you yourself have called Kashmir's tallest leader. I'll rise above the gutter you want to take this conversation to by keeping the late Mufti Sahib and 'North Pole South Pole' out of this."





He added, "You keep advocating the interests of anyone you want to & I'll keep advocating for the interests of the people of J&K to use our own rivers for our own benefit. I'm not going to stop the water, just use more of it for ourselves. Now I think I'll do some real work & you can keep posting."

