Etihad Airways orders 28 Boeings worth $14.5 bn during Trump's Gulf Visit

The Gulf News said the order includes a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and the latest Boeing 777X jets. These aircraft will be powered by engines made by GE (General Electric) and will also come with a services package. The planes are expected to start joining Etihad's fleet from 2028 onwards. Etihad Airways said the new aircraft will help improve its connectivity, efficiency, and the overall experience for passengers. -- ANI

Etihad Airways has placed a major order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft, according to a news report by Gulf News. The announcement came during US President Donald Trump's visit to three Gulf countries, and is being seen as another significant boost for American companies.