Etihad Airways orders 28 Boeings worth $14.5 bn during Trump's Gulf Visit

Fri, 16 May 2025
12:26
Etihad Airways has placed a major order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft, according to a news report by Gulf News. The announcement came during US President Donald Trump's visit to three Gulf countries, and is being seen as another significant boost for American companies. 

The Gulf News said the order includes a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and the latest Boeing 777X jets. These aircraft will be powered by engines made by GE (General Electric) and will also come with a services package. The planes are expected to start joining Etihad's fleet from 2028 onwards. Etihad Airways said the new aircraft will help improve its connectivity, efficiency, and the overall experience for passengers. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak on probation unless behaviour improves: Rajnath@Bhuj
J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops
Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, eliminating six hardcore terrorists in the past three days in Kashmir.

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'
'We do not want to fall into a trap of uncontrolled escalation or all out conflict.''When the need arises we will do that.'

Indian climber dies while descending from Mt Everest
A 45-year-old Indian climber died on Mt Everest after showing signs of altitude sickness while descending from the summit point of the world's highest peak, according to a media report on Friday.

