'Entire India, Army have bowed down at PM's feet'

The BJP leader was speaking at a function of Civil Defence volunteers here. "We want to thank the prime minister. The entire country, its army and soldiers are `nat-mastak' (with their heads bowed down) at his feet. The entire country has bowed down at his feet," said Devda, who is also the state finance minister. Words are not enough to praise the reply given to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor, Devda said, adding, "Let's give a big round of applause to him (Modi)."





People were very angry after the Pahalgam attack where tourists were shot dead in front of women and children on the basis of religion, the minister said. Since then, until the attack was avenged (through strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir), everyone in the country was distressed, he said. PTI

Madhya Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Friday said the country, its army and soldiers have `bowed down at the feet' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.