ED detains Gujarat Samachar owner Bahubali Shah

Fri, 16 May 2025
10:59
The Gujarat Samachar
The Gujarat Samachar
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday detained Bahubali Shah, one of the owners of the leading Gujarati newspaper Gujarat Samachar', following a raid on their premises here, sources said. Bahubali Shah is one of the directors of Lok Prakashan Limited, which owns the Gujarat Samachar. 

His elder brother, Shreyansh Shah, is the managing editor of the daily. Tushar Dave, head of digital services at GSTV, a Gujarati news channel run by Shreyansh Shah, said the ED detained Bahubali Shah in the early hours of Friday. In a Facebook post, Dave said Shah was first taken to VS Hospital by the ED and then admitted to Zydus Hospital in the city after his health condition deteriorated. 

The federal anti-money laundering agency has not yet issued any statement about the reasons behind its action. A Gujarat Samachar employee said the ED detained Shah early on Friday, and he is in the hospital. 

The Income Tax department searched the GSTV premises in Ahmedabad for nearly 36 hours. The ED raided the premises on Thursday evening, soon after I-T officials left, Dave said in another Facebook post. -- PTI

