Doctor belonging to Ahmadi community shot dead in Pak's Punjab

Dr Sheikh Mahmood, 58, a senior gastroenterologist of Ahmadi community, was allegedly shot dead at a private hospital in Sargodha, some 200 kilometres from Lahore, by an armed suspect, a police officer said.





This is the third murder of a professional of the Ahmadi community in the last two months in Punjab.





The police official said a young man entered Dr Mahmood's clinic and opened fire at him, leaving him seriously injured.





He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.





The police officer said Dr Mahmood was apparently shot dead over his faith.





Meanwhile, the gunman managed to flee. The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan suspected that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan might be behind this.





Sargodha has been a host spot of anti-Ahmadi activities for quite sometimes and Dr Mahmood, who was a well-known humanitarian, received threats from religious extremists, it said, and added the senior medic was also forced to quit his government job due to pressure from some TLP activists and anti-Ahmadi groups.





The government must take concrete action to protect the Ahmadiyya community, it demanded.





The deceased is survived by his wife, two daughters and as many sons. -- PTI

