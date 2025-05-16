HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Doctor belonging to Ahmadi community shot dead in Pak's Punjab

Fri, 16 May 2025
23:26
A senior doctor belonging to the Ahmadi minority community in Pakistan was allegedly shot dead over his faith in Punjab province, the police said on Friday. 

Dr Sheikh Mahmood, 58, a senior gastroenterologist of Ahmadi community, was allegedly shot dead at a private hospital in Sargodha, some 200 kilometres from Lahore, by an armed suspect, a police officer said. 

This is the third murder of a professional of the Ahmadi community in the last two months in Punjab. 

The police official said a young man entered Dr Mahmood's clinic and opened fire at him, leaving him seriously injured. 

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. 

The police officer said Dr Mahmood was apparently shot dead over his faith. 

Meanwhile, the gunman managed to flee. The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan suspected that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan might be behind this. 

Sargodha has been a host spot of anti-Ahmadi activities for quite sometimes and Dr Mahmood, who was a well-known humanitarian, received threats from religious extremists, it said, and added the senior medic was also forced to quit his government job due to pressure from some TLP activists and anti-Ahmadi groups. 

The government must take concrete action to protect the Ahmadiyya community, it demanded. 

The deceased is survived by his wife, two daughters and as many sons. -- PTI

Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term
Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term

The attack during a lecture in western New York left the prizewinning writer blind in one eye.

LIVE! 90 Bangladeshis, including 28 kids, held in Mathura
LIVE! 90 Bangladeshis, including 28 kids, held in Mathura

When country faces tough time...: SC slams Rohingya plea
When country faces tough time...: SC slams Rohingya plea

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also questioned the authenticity of materials placed before it by petitioner Mohd Ismail and others and refused to stay any further deportation of Rohingyas saying similar relief was...

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

Pakistan says 'ceasefire extended', seeks dialogue
Pakistan says 'ceasefire extended', seeks dialogue

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a 'composite dialogue' with India to address the contentious issues between the two sides.

