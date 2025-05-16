HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi's mega wholesale mkt stops import of Turkish apples

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
11:05
image
Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, has decided to stop importing apples from Turkey, citing the current diplomatic situation. 

Azadpur Fruit Mandi chairman Meetha Ram Kriplani said, "We have decided to discontinue all new imports of apples from Turkey. While consignments ordered earlier will still arrive, no further trade in apples or other produce will take place going forward." Kriplani said that the decision was taken after a careful review of the situation, adding that no fresh orders will be placed in the future. 

According to Kriplani, Azadpur Mandi had long prioritised Turkish apples, with imports reaching 1.16 lakh tonnes in 2024. However, he said recent developments in Turkey's approach towards India had led to disappointment.

"We have supported Turkish trade for years, but the current circumstances have left us with no choice," he added. 

The move marks a significant shift in the mandi's sourcing strategy, as it looks to explore alternative suppliers to import apples in the coming months, he said. Traders across Delhi are protesting, demanding a ban on the import and marketing of Turkish goods -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi's mega wholesale mkt stops import of Turkish apples
LIVE! Delhi's mega wholesale mkt stops import of Turkish apples

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes...
Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes...

India on Thursday welcomed Kabul's firm rejection of attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan during a phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

A Salute To The Brave Who Gave Us Their All
A Salute To The Brave Who Gave Us Their All

With respect and gratitude we honour the memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Operation Sindoor.

Mukesh's Reliance raises $2.9 bn in offshore loan
Mukesh's Reliance raises $2.9 bn in offshore loan

About 55 banks participated in the deal, making it the largest bank group for a syndicated loan in Asia so far this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD