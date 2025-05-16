Creditors Recover Record Rs 67,000 Cr...





This surge in recoveries comes alongside a record 284 corporate resolutions approved by the NCLT between April 2024 and March 2025, surpassing the 275 cases resolved the year before.





The improvement is attributed to better streamlining of regulatory processes, which has helped make the IBC mechanism more effective.





Of the total resolutions in FY25, 267 were corporate insolvency cases filed under Sections 7, 9, 10 and 54(C) of the IBC, while 17 involved personal insolvency matters under Sections 94 and 95.These led to recoveries of Rs 67,081 crore and Rs 95 crore, respectively. The previous year saw 268 corporate resolutions and seven personal cases, yielding a total recovery of Rs 47,206 crore.







The number of new insolvency admissions also increased slightly to 1,346 cases in FY25, compared to 1,318 in FY24.Personal insolvency applications under Sections 94 and 95 nearly doubled to 673.

The amount represents a 42 per cent jump from the Rs 47,206 crore resolved in the previous financial year.