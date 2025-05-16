Cost of sending money home to rise for Indians in US

20:01

File image





The estimated outgo is based on data for the 2023-24 period compiled from a recent RBI article.





In President Donald Trump's big priority bill, there is a proposal for a 5 percent excise tax on remittance transfers that would cover more than 40 million people, including those holding green cards and H1B visas.





The proposed levy won't be applicable for US citizens.





India's remittances have more than doubled from $55.6 billion in 2010-11 to $118.7 billion in 2023-24, according to a recent article published in the Reserve Bank's March Bulletin.





The article highlights findings of the sixth round of India's remittances survey conducted for 2023-24.





The fifth round of the survey conducted for 2020-21 was published in July 2022.





The results of the sixth round survey highlight the gradual shift in dominance of India's remittances from the Gulf countries to advanced economies, particularly the US, the UK, Singapore, Canada and Australia.





These advanced economies together accounted for more than half of the 2023-24 inward remittances in India.





In 2023-24, the share of the US in India's total remittances remained largest, rising to 27.7 percent from 23.4 per cent in 2020-21, as per the article.





A back of the envelope calculation shows that 27.7 percent share translates to around $32.9 billion worth remittances in absolute terms.





A 5 percent tax on $32.9 billion would amount to $1.64 billion. -- PTI

The cost for Indians in the US sending money back home will rise, with their total annual outgo is likely to cross $1.6 billion as the Trump administration plans to impose a 5 percent tax on outward remittances.