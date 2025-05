12:12

On recent anti-terror operations, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi says, "In the last 48 hours, we have conducted two very successful operations. These two operations were conducted in the Kelar in Shopian and Tral areas, which resulted in the neutralisation of a total of six terrorists. We are committed to ending the terror ecosystem here."





Vidhi Kumar Birdi confirmed on Thursday that three terrorists were killed in Nader, Tral, following a fierce exchange of fire.