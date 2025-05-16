HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cargo vessel sinks off Mangaluru, Coast Guard rescues six crew members

Fri, 16 May 2025
19:53
Indian Coast Guard rescues crew members of a cargo vessel off Mangaluru/Courtesy ICG on X
The Indian Coast Guard has rescued six crew members of a cargo vessel that sank about 60 nautical miles off Mangaluru on its way to Lakshadweep, officials said on Friday. 

The Indian Coast Guard also shared on X photographs of its ship 'Vikram', which was on patrol and diverted for the search and rescue operation. 

"At 1215 hours on May 14, the ICG received a distress alert from MT Epic Susui, a transiting vessel, reporting the sighting of a small boat adrift with six survivors onboard, approximately 52 nautical miles off the coast of Surathkal, Karnataka," a senior official said. 

ICG ship 'Vikram' was on routine patrol in the area and immediately diverted to the location. 

The Coast Guard team swiftly located and safely recovered all six survivors from the dinghy, it said. 

The ICG had earlier said in a post on X that it swiftly responded to a distress alert and rescued six crew members of MSV Salamath, which sank 60 nautical miles off Mangaluru while on passage from New Mangalore, Karnataka, to Kadmatt Island, Lakshadweep. 

After evacuation, all survivors were given medical aid and brought to New Mangalore Port, the Coast Guard said. Preliminary reports indicate that the vessel, which left port on May 12, began flooding at 5:30 am on May 14, leading to its eventual sinking, it said. 

The vessel was carrying a mixed cargo of cement and construction materials. The exact cause of flooding remains unknown, the ICG said. -- PTI

