Follow Rediff on:      
Army's Western Command chief visits border areas in Jammu

Fri, 16 May 2025
21:51
File image
The commander of the Indian Army's Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, visited forward locations along the International Border in the Jammu region on Friday and lauded the troops' precise and punitive response during Operation Sindoor. 

He urged the troops to remain vigilant and mission-ready. 

"Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, army commander, Western Command, accompanied by GOC (General Officer Commanding), Rising Star Corps, Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, visited forward locations in Jammu and Samba, and interacted with troops, including personnel from the BSF (Border Security Force)," the Western Command said in a post on X. 

Lieutenant General Katiyar commended the troops' valour and vigilant actions during Operation Sindoor and lauded their precise and punitive response. 

He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and mission-ready. -- PTI

Salman Rushdie attacker sentenced to 25 years in jail

More institutes end ties with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India

