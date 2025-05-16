HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Any money given to Pak is terror funding: Rajnath to IMF

Fri, 16 May 2025
India on Friday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its USD one billion assistance to Pakistan, suggesting that Islamabad could use it for terror funding. In an address to military personnel here, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India does not want that the funding it gives to IMF should be used directly or indirectly to create terror infrastructure in Pakistan or any other country.

"I believe that in today's time, any kind of financial assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than terror funding," he said. "India would like that IMF reconsiders its assistance of one billion dollars to Pakistan and refrains from giving any kind of assistance in future," he said. 

Singh said in Operation Sindoor, India's armed forces not only dominated the enemy but also succeeded in decimating them. Lauding the Indian Air Force for spearheaded the campaign against terrorism effectively, he said. "Our Air Force has touched new and greater heights with its valour, courage and glory".

Singh arrived at the Bhuj Air Force station this morning to review overall security situation. The Air Force base here was one of the military infrastructure that Pakistan targeted during the four-day confrontation between the two militaries. PTI

LIVE! India to send delegations for diplomatic outreach

Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India

India on Friday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, suggesting that Islamabad could use it for terror funding.

Pakistan says 'ceasefire extended', seeks dialogue

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a 'composite dialogue' with India to address the contentious issues between the two sides.

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'

'We do not want to fall into a trap of uncontrolled escalation or all out conflict.''When the need arises we will do that.'

