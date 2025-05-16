Any financial assistance to Pakistan is terror funding: Rajnath on IMF tranche

13:07





Pakistan has received the second tranche of special drawing rights valued at $1.02 billion from the International Monetary Fund under its extended fund facility, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Wednesday.

A very important statement by Rajnath Singh at the IAF base in Bhuj: "India does not want that funding we give to IMF is used directly or indirectly to create terror infrastructure in Pakistan. India would like that IMF reconsiders its assistance of USD 1 billion to Pakistan. I believe that in today's time, any kind of financial assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than terror funding."