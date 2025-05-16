HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Any financial assistance to Pakistan is terror funding: Rajnath on IMF tranche

Fri, 16 May 2025
13:07
A very important statement by Rajnath Singh at the IAF base in Bhuj: "India does not want that funding we give to IMF is used directly or indirectly to create terror infrastructure in Pakistan. India would like that IMF reconsiders its assistance of USD 1 billion to Pakistan. I believe that in today's time, any kind of financial assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than terror funding."

Pakistan has received the second tranche of special drawing rights valued at $1.02 billion from the International Monetary Fund under its extended fund facility, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Wednesday. 

LIVE! Pak on probation unless behaviour improves: Rajnath@Bhuj
LIVE! Pak on probation unless behaviour improves: Rajnath@Bhuj

J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops
J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, eliminating six hardcore terrorists in the past three days in Kashmir.

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'
''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'

'We do not want to fall into a trap of uncontrolled escalation or all out conflict.''When the need arises we will do that.'

Indian climber dies while descending from Mt Everest
Indian climber dies while descending from Mt Everest

A 45-year-old Indian climber died on Mt Everest after showing signs of altitude sickness while descending from the summit point of the world's highest peak, according to a media report on Friday.

