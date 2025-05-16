HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Akashteer: The unseen force behind India's new war capability

Fri, 16 May 2025
19:35
On the night of May 9 and 10, as Pakistan launched a massive and coordinated missile and drone attack targeting Indian military and civilian infrastructure, India unveiled the silent force that turned the tide --Akashteer, said the defence ministry. 

This fully indigenous, automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System detected, tracked, and neutralised every single inbound threat with surgical precision, marking a historic moment in modern warfare. 

Unlike conventional air defence models that rely on human input and fixed infrastructure, Akashteer integrates multiple radars, sensors, and communication networks into a real-time, mobile command framework. 

Developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, it operates seamlessly across the Army, Navy, and Air Force via its integration with IACCS and TRIGUN networks. Akashteer represents a new doctrine -- intelligent, proactive, and rapid retaliation in the face of asymmetric threats. -- ANI

LIVE! J-K cops arrest 3 Lashkar associates in Budgam
LIVE! J-K cops arrest 3 Lashkar associates in Budgam

Punjab varsity scraps MoUs with Turkiye, Azerbaijan
Punjab varsity scraps MoUs with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

The move came against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach
India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach

The diplomatic exercise aimed at presenting India's stance against Pakistan on terror comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor -- the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22...

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India
Pak rebuilding bombed terror camps with IMF aid: India

India on Friday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, suggesting that Islamabad could use it for terror funding.

