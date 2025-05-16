Akashteer: The unseen force behind India's new war capability

19:35





This fully indigenous, automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System detected, tracked, and neutralised every single inbound threat with surgical precision, marking a historic moment in modern warfare.





Unlike conventional air defence models that rely on human input and fixed infrastructure, Akashteer integrates multiple radars, sensors, and communication networks into a real-time, mobile command framework.





Developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, it operates seamlessly across the Army, Navy, and Air Force via its integration with IACCS and TRIGUN networks. Akashteer represents a new doctrine -- intelligent, proactive, and rapid retaliation in the face of asymmetric threats. -- ANI

On the night of May 9 and 10, as Pakistan launched a massive and coordinated missile and drone attack targeting Indian military and civilian infrastructure, India unveiled the silent force that turned the tide --Akashteer, said the defence ministry.