HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

14 Out Of Every 100 Fail To Find Jobs

Fri, 16 May 2025
Share:
12:56
image
India's unemployment rate stood at 5.1 per cent in April, with urban areas recording a higher joblessness rate of 6.5 per cent and nearly 14 out of every 100 youth unable to find work, according to the maiden monthly labour force survey released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.

April's headline unemployment rate was slightly higher than the 4.9 per cent recorded in 2024, as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).However, the NSO emphasised that the figures are not comparable, as the PLFS sampling methodology has been revamped to estimate key employment indicators on a monthly basis.

"Users of PLFS results need to consider the changes implemented in PLFS from January 2025 while comparing PLFS results with estimates released through PLFS publications up to December 2024," the NSO said in a statement.

A key change in the methodology is the use of a rotational panel sampling design, which involves visiting each selected household four times over four consecutive months.

The survey pegged the labour force participation rate (LFPR) -- the share of people either working or actively seeking work -- at 42 per cent in April.

The LFPR was much lower for females at 26.2 per cent, compared to 57.8 per cent for males.

Shiva Rajora, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak on probation unless behaviour improves: Rajnath@Bhuj
LIVE! Pak on probation unless behaviour improves: Rajnath@Bhuj

J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops
J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, eliminating six hardcore terrorists in the past three days in Kashmir.

'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'

'That is why I'm extremely concerned when India says that every terrorist incident in future from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war.'

''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'
''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'

'We do not want to fall into a trap of uncontrolled escalation or all out conflict.''When the need arises we will do that.'

Indian climber dies while descending from Mt Everest
Indian climber dies while descending from Mt Everest

A 45-year-old Indian climber died on Mt Everest after showing signs of altitude sickness while descending from the summit point of the world's highest peak, according to a media report on Friday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD