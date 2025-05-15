HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will project on Wular lake resume: Omar

Thu, 15 May 2025
15:34
J-K CM Omar Abdullah shares a video of the Wular lake in North Kashmir and ponders on how the Indus Waters Treaty will affect a project on the lake. 

"The civil works you see in the video is the Tulbul Navigation Barrage. It was started in the early 1980s but had to be abandoned under pressure from Pakistan citing the Indus Water Treaty. Now that the IWT has been "temporarily suspended' I wonder if we will be able to resume the project. It will give us the advantage of allowing us to use the Jhelum for navigation. It will also improve the power generation of downstream power projects, especially in winter," says Omar.

