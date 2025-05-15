HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Techie held in Bengaluru over pro-Pak slogans

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
00:27
image
A 25-year-old software engineer, Shubhanshu Shukla, was arrested by the Whitefield Police in Bengaluru for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans during celebrations marking the success of Operation Sindoor.  

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 9 at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Prashanth Layout, Whitefield.  

Shukla, a native of Chhattisgarh, was residing at the PG with a friend.  

According to police reports, on May 9 at approximately 12:30 am, several youths at the PG were celebrating the triumph of Operation Sindoor, a military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.  

During the celebrations, Shukla allegedly stepped onto the balcony and shouted slogans in support of Pakistan, causing alarm among the other residents.  

The youths promptly alerted the police control room and reported the incident. 

Whitefield police responded swiftly, arriving at the scene and taking Shukla into custody.  

He has been booked under relevant sections of the law for his actions. --ANI                        

TOP STORIES

Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan
Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan

In a post on X, he said the people of Balochistan have given their "national verdict" and that the world must no longer stay silent.

LIVE! Sack Vijay Shah for Col Qureshi remarks: Uma Bharti
LIVE! Sack Vijay Shah for Col Qureshi remarks: Uma Bharti

HC orders FIR against minister for remarks on Col Qureshi
HC orders FIR against minister for remarks on Col Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against state minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeted at Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'

'They thought nobody would hit Bahawalpur and Muridke because they have nuclear weapons.''They used to think India cannot touch our military targets because we are a nuclear weapons country.''After Operation Sindoor we have called their...

Military ops against India designed by Nawaz: Pak minister
Military ops against India designed by Nawaz: Pak minister

A senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday claimed that the military operation against India was designed under the supervision of the party president Nawaz Sharif.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD