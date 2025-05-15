HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Sudanese student stabbed to death, friend injured by assailants in Punjab

Thu, 15 May 2025
21:15
A 25-year-old Sudanese student offering morning prayers was stabbed to death and his friend grievously injured by six assailants near a private university in Phagwara on Thursday, the police said. 

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Gauarv Toora said all the accused have been arrested from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. 

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Wada Bala Yousif Ahmed, who was residing at a paying guest accommodation in Maheru Colony in Phagwara. 

The injured, Ahmed Mohammed Nour, also a Sudanese national, has been hospitalised in Jalandhar, the police said. 

In his police complaint, Nour said he, along with Wada and three female friends, were performing morning prayers when the assailants started abusing them. 

Two of them were carrying knives. Nour said one of the assailants allegedly demanded his sister's phone number. 

When they were told to stop misbehaving, the assailants stabbed Nour and Wada in the chest and fled. 

A local resident, Prabhat Dubey, came to the injured students' help and took them to a hospital, where doctors declared Wada brought dead, the police said. 

In his complaint, Nour named the six assailants -- Abdul Ahad of Karnataka and Kunwar Amar Partap Singh, Aditya Garg, Mohammed Shoaib, Sushank Shaggy and Yash Vardhan Rajput, all residents of Maheru Colony. 

The police said the accused were residing in a rented accommodation in Maheru village near the university. -- PTI

