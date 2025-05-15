'Sites hit by India were 100 miles inside Pakistan'

10:10





In retaliation for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





A review of over 24 satellite images and aftermath videos found that the strikes heavily damaged three hangars, two runways and a pair of mobile buildings used by the air force.





Some of the sites that were hit by India were as deep as 100 miles inside Pakistan.





Walter Ladwig, a senior lecturer in international relations at King's College London and an expert in South Asian security issues, told the Washington Post that the strikes marked "the most extensive Indian air attacks on Pakistani military infrastructure since the 1971 war."





William Goodhind, a geospatial analyst at Contested Ground, a research project that uses satellite imagery to track armed conflict, said "high-profile targets were hit in precision strikes with the aim of severely degrading Pakistan's offensive and defensive air capabilities," The Washington Post reported. -- ANI

India's strikes on Pakistan damaged runways and structures across at least six airfields, according to a visual analysis by The Washington Post, which experts said were the most significant attacks of their kind in decades of simmering conflict between the two nations.