HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sheikh Hasina's son takes US citizenship: Report

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
11:27
Sajeeb Wazed Joy
Sajeeb Wazed Joy
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, has reportedly acquired a United States passport. He took the US citizenship oath in Washington, DC and received his citizenship certificate on Saturday, Bangladesh Pratidin reported.

"Sajeeb Wazed Joy took the oath of US citizenship at the US Citizenship Centre in Washington, DC and received his citizenship certificate on Saturday. After receiving the certificate, he also applied for a passport", the daily Bangladesh Pratidin reported.

"A total of 22 individuals from various countries participated in the oath-taking ceremony. Among them, three were Bangladeshi origin, including Joy. He brought a lawyer with him. Among the three Bangladeshis, Joy was the second, who has taken the oath," it added.

Muhammad Ali Arafat, an Awami League leader and former State Minister for Information, said, "Since Sajeeb Wazed Joy's Bangladeshi passport, which he used to travel with, was illegally revoked by Yunus's illegitimate government. Under this circumstance, he had to obtain a US passport." 
-- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks
LIVE! Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks

Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak
Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak

India's strikes on Pakistan damaged runways and structures across at least six airfields, according to a visual analysis by The Washington Post, which experts said were the most significant attacks of their kind in decades of simmering...

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway
Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'
'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'

'The Pakistan establishment keeps him well protected.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD