Sheikh Hasina's son takes US citizenship: Report

11:27

Sajeeb Wazed Joy





"Sajeeb Wazed Joy took the oath of US citizenship at the US Citizenship Centre in Washington, DC and received his citizenship certificate on Saturday. After receiving the certificate, he also applied for a passport", the daily Bangladesh Pratidin reported.





"A total of 22 individuals from various countries participated in the oath-taking ceremony. Among them, three were Bangladeshi origin, including Joy. He brought a lawyer with him. Among the three Bangladeshis, Joy was the second, who has taken the oath," it added.





Muhammad Ali Arafat, an Awami League leader and former State Minister for Information, said, "Since Sajeeb Wazed Joy's Bangladeshi passport, which he used to travel with, was illegally revoked by Yunus's illegitimate government. Under this circumstance, he had to obtain a US passport."

-- ANI

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, has reportedly acquired a United States passport. He took the US citizenship oath in Washington, DC and received his citizenship certificate on Saturday, Bangladesh Pratidin reported.