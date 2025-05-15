HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex soars 1,200 pts, closes at 7-month high

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
17:10
image
Benchmark BSE Sensex soared by 1,200 points while NSE Nifty closed above the 25,000 mark for the first time in seven months on Thursday following across-the-board buying by investors and fresh foreign fund inflows into shares. 

Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,200.18 points or 1.48 per cent to settle at a seven-month high of 82,530.74 with 29 of constituents ending higher. The index moved in a range in the first half but picked up momentum in the afternoon session following sharp gains in banking, auto, IT and oil & gas shares. 

Sensex rallied 1,387.58 points or 1.70 per cent to hit a day's high of 82,718.14 in the second half of the session. The NSE Nifty surged 395.20 points or 1.60 per cent to settle at a seven-month high of 25,062.10. The 50-issue index had closed above 25,000 on October 15, 2024, previously.

Among Sensex shares, Tata Motors was the biggest gainer climbing by over 4 per cent. HCL Tech, Adani Ports, Eternal, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints were among the gainers. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys added to the rally. IndusInd Bank emerged as the only laggard. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex soars 1,200 pts, closes at 7-month high
LIVE! Sensex soars 1,200 pts, closes at 7-month high

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

'Trump Doesn't Mean Any Harm To India'
'Trump Doesn't Mean Any Harm To India'

'He is intrigued by the intractability of Kashmir issue. With his interest in dealmaking and peacebrokering, he sees it as an exciting challenge to tackle.'

No coercive action against Sonu Nigam, says K'taka HC
No coercive action against Sonu Nigam, says K'taka HC

The court also permitted the singer to appear via video conferencing for recording his statement, if required by the investigating officer.

Clip of BJP leader in vulgar acts with dancer goes viral
Clip of BJP leader in vulgar acts with dancer goes viral

A purported video showing local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babban Singh Raghuvanshi engaging in obscene acts with a dancer has gone viral and is trending rapidly on social media.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD