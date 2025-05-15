HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf law provisions on May 20

Thu, 15 May 2025
12:26
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will take up on May 20 the issue of considering interim relief on pleas challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for those challenging the validity of the law, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to file their written notes by Monday. We will be considering the issue of interim relief only on Tuesday, the CJI said while adjourning the hearing on the pleas. The bench was told by the lawyers from both sides that the judges may need some more time to go through the pleadings.

Meanwhile, the law officer said that in any case, there is a subsisting assurance of the Centre that no waqf properties, including those established by waqf by user, would be denotified. 

Earlier, the law officer had also assured that no appointments to the Central Waqf Council or State Waqf Boards would be made under the new law. The bench said it will not consider any plea seeking a stay of provisions of earlier 1995 Waqf law when the matters are taken up on May 20.

What sort of statements are you making, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah who has challenged a high court order directing an FIR against him for his remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. It will...

India's strikes on Pakistan damaged runways and structures across at least six airfields, according to a visual analysis by The Washington Post, which experts said were the most significant attacks of their kind in decades of simmering...

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

'The Pakistan establishment keeps him well protected.'

