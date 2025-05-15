HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee slumps 18 paise to close at 85.50 against US dollar

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
20:42
image
The rupee depreciated 18 paise to close at 85.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by demand for American dollars from importers and foreign fund outflows. 

Forex traders the rupee declined on dollar demand. However, a surge in the domestic markets and overnight weakness in crude oil prices cushioned the downside. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.53 and moved between an intra-day high of 85.48 and a low of 85.73 against the greenback. 

The unit ended the session lower at 85.50 (provisional), registering a fall of 18 paise over its previous closing level. 

On Wednesday, the rupee pared most of its initial gains and ended the day higher by 4 paise at 85.32 against the American currency. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services
Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services

Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! India, Pak understanding on ending hostilities extended
LIVE! India, Pak understanding on ending hostilities extended

FIR over fake attack post on Col Qureshi's in-laws
FIR over fake attack post on Col Qureshi's in-laws

Belagavi superintendent of police Bheemashankar Guled had on Wednesday confirmed, "No such incident has taken place," clarifying that the post was false.

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

Has India offered to drop all tariffs on US goods?
Has India offered to drop all tariffs on US goods?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that India has offered to drop all tariffs on American goods.Speaking at a business roundtable in Doha, Trump also said he had a "little problem" with Tim Cook, and he told the Apple CEO that...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD