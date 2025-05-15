Rupee slumps 18 paise to close at 85.50 against US dollar

20:42





Forex traders the rupee declined on dollar demand. However, a surge in the domestic markets and overnight weakness in crude oil prices cushioned the downside.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.53 and moved between an intra-day high of 85.48 and a low of 85.73 against the greenback.





The unit ended the session lower at 85.50 (provisional), registering a fall of 18 paise over its previous closing level.





On Wednesday, the rupee pared most of its initial gains and ended the day higher by 4 paise at 85.32 against the American currency. -- PTI

