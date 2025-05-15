HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ramgopal Yadav stirs row with Vyomika's caste remark

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
20:45
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav on Thursday sparked a controversy when he said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was targeted by a BJP minister as she is a Muslim but Wing Commander Vyomika Singh was spared thinking she was Rajput. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reacted sharply to the remark, saying the uniform of armed forces is not seen through 'casteist glasses' as every soldier performs 'Rashtradharma' and is not a representative of any caste or religion. 

Wing Commander Singh was a regular face in the press briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. 

While taking a dig at the multiple Tiranga Yatra being taken out by the BJP across the country, Yadav at a programme in Moradabad, said, "These people (BJP) are taking out the Tiranga Yatra... They do everything only for elections. What is the need to take out the Tiranga Yatra? If there is a need then the whole country should be taken into confidence, all the political parties should be taken into confidence. Were the people who are fighting there (in Operation Sindoor) BJP people?" 

Referring to the objectionable comment made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Colonel Qureshi, he said, "One of their ministers abused Colonel Qureshi. The high court has ordered registration of a case against him again. But he did not know who Vyomika Singh was and neither did he know about Air Marshal AK Bharti, otherwise these people would have abused them too." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services
Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services

Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! India, Pak understanding on ending hostilities extended
LIVE! India, Pak understanding on ending hostilities extended

FIR over fake attack post on Col Qureshi's in-laws
FIR over fake attack post on Col Qureshi's in-laws

Belagavi superintendent of police Bheemashankar Guled had on Wednesday confirmed, "No such incident has taken place," clarifying that the post was false.

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

Has India offered to drop all tariffs on US goods?
Has India offered to drop all tariffs on US goods?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that India has offered to drop all tariffs on American goods.Speaking at a business roundtable in Doha, Trump also said he had a "little problem" with Tim Cook, and he told the Apple CEO that...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD