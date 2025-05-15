HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Ramgopal Yadav stirs row with Vyomika's caste remark

Thu, 15 May 2025
20:45
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav on Thursday sparked a controversy when he said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was targeted by a BJP minister as she is a Muslim but Wing Commander Vyomika Singh was spared thinking she was Rajput. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reacted sharply to the remark, saying the uniform of armed forces is not seen through 'casteist glasses' as every soldier performs 'Rashtradharma' and is not a representative of any caste or religion. 

Wing Commander Singh was a regular face in the press briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. 

While taking a dig at the multiple Tiranga Yatra being taken out by the BJP across the country, Yadav at a programme in Moradabad, said, "These people (BJP) are taking out the Tiranga Yatra... They do everything only for elections. What is the need to take out the Tiranga Yatra? If there is a need then the whole country should be taken into confidence, all the political parties should be taken into confidence. Were the people who are fighting there (in Operation Sindoor) BJP people?" 

Referring to the objectionable comment made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Colonel Qureshi, he said, "One of their ministers abused Colonel Qureshi. The high court has ordered registration of a case against him again. But he did not know who Vyomika Singh was and neither did he know about Air Marshal AK Bharti, otherwise these people would have abused them too." -- PTI

