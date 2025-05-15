Rahul Gandhi stopped from entering Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga

12:58





When the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha reached outside Ambedkar hostel, his convoy was stopped from entering the premises. He was supposed to interact with students there at the party's 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' event, a state-wide public outreach programme. Senior leaders of Bihar Congress asked security personnel to open the main entrance of Ambedkar hostel so that Gandhi can attend the function.





The administration had on Wednesday night allowed 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad', to be held at Town Hall shortly after the Congress party took exception to permission being 'denied' at the Ambedkar Hostel.





Earlier in the day, leaders of Bihar Congress made it clear that Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students in Darbhanga town on Thursday will be held at the venue chosen by the party and not at the one suggested by the local administration. -- PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday stopped by police on his way to Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga, where he was scheduled to interact with students.