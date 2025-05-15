HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 4%

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
16:32
image
Passenger vehicles dispatches from factories to company dealerships in the country increased 4 per cent year-on-year to 3,48,847 units in April, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,35,629 units in April last year. "The Passenger vehicles segment posted its highest-ever sales of April in 2025 of 3.49 lakh units, with a growth of 3.9 per cent as compared with April 2024," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said. 

Total two-wheeler dispatches, however, declined 17 per cent year-on-year to 14,58,784 units in April, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement. The bike, scooter and moped wholesales in April 2024 stood at 17,51,393 units. 

Last month scooter sales stood at 5,48,370 units, down 6 per cent from 5,81,277 units in April 2024. Motorcycle dispatches declined 23 per cent year-on-year at 8,71,666 units in April. Moped wholesales stood at 38,748 units last month, down 8 per cent, as compared to 41,924 units in the year-ago period. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex soars 1,200 pts, closes at 7-month high
LIVE! Sensex soars 1,200 pts, closes at 7-month high

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

'Trump Doesn't Mean Any Harm To India'
'Trump Doesn't Mean Any Harm To India'

'He is intrigued by the intractability of Kashmir issue. With his interest in dealmaking and peacebrokering, he sees it as an exciting challenge to tackle.'

No coercive action against Sonu Nigam, says K'taka HC
No coercive action against Sonu Nigam, says K'taka HC

The court also permitted the singer to appear via video conferencing for recording his statement, if required by the investigating officer.

Clip of BJP leader in vulgar acts with dancer goes viral
Clip of BJP leader in vulgar acts with dancer goes viral

A purported video showing local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babban Singh Raghuvanshi engaging in obscene acts with a dancer has gone viral and is trending rapidly on social media.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD