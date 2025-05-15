Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 4%

16:32





Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,35,629 units in April last year. "The Passenger vehicles segment posted its highest-ever sales of April in 2025 of 3.49 lakh units, with a growth of 3.9 per cent as compared with April 2024," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.





Total two-wheeler dispatches, however, declined 17 per cent year-on-year to 14,58,784 units in April, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement. The bike, scooter and moped wholesales in April 2024 stood at 17,51,393 units.





Last month scooter sales stood at 5,48,370 units, down 6 per cent from 5,81,277 units in April 2024. Motorcycle dispatches declined 23 per cent year-on-year at 8,71,666 units in April. Moped wholesales stood at 38,748 units last month, down 8 per cent, as compared to 41,924 units in the year-ago period. -- PTI

