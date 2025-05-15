'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'

10:27





Zaidi's second book Dongri to Dubai (2012) traced Dawood's rise from the lanes of Dongri in the Muslim quarter of south Mumbai and was a fascinating read.





From Dubai to Karachi: The Dawood Saga Continues tracks Dawood's crime career after he shifted to Karachi post the Mumbai blasts.





"Dawood is getting a flow of income from different sources in Pakistan," Zaidi tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.





Authorhas just published his latest book. Zaidi, a former crime reporter in Mumbai, began his career as an author with Black Friday: The True Story of Bombay Bomb Blasts (2002) in which he wrote how Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence, ISI, carried out the March 12, 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai with the underworld's help. Dawood was living in Dubai when the blasts occurred.