HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
10:27
image
Author S Hussain Zaidi has just published his latest book From Dubai To Karachi: The Dawood Saga Continues. Zaidi, a former crime reporter in Mumbai, began his career as an author with Black Friday: The True Story of Bombay Bomb Blasts (2002) in which he wrote how Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence, ISI, carried out the March 12, 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai with the underworld's help. Dawood was living in Dubai when the blasts occurred.

Zaidi's second book Dongri to Dubai (2012) traced Dawood's rise from the lanes of Dongri in the Muslim quarter of south Mumbai and was a fascinating read.

From Dubai to Karachi: The Dawood Saga Continues tracks Dawood's crime career after he shifted to Karachi post the Mumbai blasts.

"Dawood is getting a flow of income from different sources in Pakistan," Zaidi tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks
LIVE! Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks

Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak
Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak

India's strikes on Pakistan damaged runways and structures across at least six airfields, according to a visual analysis by The Washington Post, which experts said were the most significant attacks of their kind in decades of simmering...

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway
Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'
'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'

'The Pakistan establishment keeps him well protected.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD