Pak threat to Pune trader over Turkish apple boycott

Thu, 15 May 2025
23:44
image
Days after a group of fruit traders in Pune decided to stop importing apples from Turkiye to protest against that country's support to Pakistan, a trader on Thursday claimed he received a threatening voice message from Pakistan. 

Suyog Zende, a trader at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee, commonly known as Marketyard, and some others had said they will not deal in apples from Turkiye after that country criticised India's recent strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. 

"Around 9 this morning, I started getting calls on my phone but did not pick up the phone. Later I received a voice note message. The message contained abuses for India and said we cannot do any harm to Pakistan or Turkiye. I sent a voice note responding to the threats," Zende told reporters. 

Zende along with a group of traders met joint commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma and apprised him about the calls.

Speaking to PTI, Sharma said the traders met him and informed about the threatening calls. 

"We have taken cognisance of the matter and our probe is on," said Sharma. 

As part of their protest against Turkiye, traders at Marketyard on Thursday threw apples imported from that nation on the road. According to Zende, traders in Pune import apples, litchi, plum, cherry and dry fruits from Turkiye. -- PTI

