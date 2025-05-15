Op Nader: Heavy firing between forces, terrorists in Tral

10:35

Suspicious activity was observed by the troops and on being challenged, the terrorists opened heavy fire on the forces. A fierce gunfight was ensued, and the operation is still underway.





The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the 'Operation Nader'. "On 15 May 2025, based on specific intelligence input from Int agency, a Cordon & Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at Nader, Tral, Awantipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce gunfight ensued. Operation is in progress", the 'X' post read.





Meanwhile, following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, the Indian Army, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, neutralised three terrorists, including the local commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF), after an encounter. During the operation the security forces recovered AK series rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores.

During the operation the security forces recovered AK series rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores.