HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Op Nader: Heavy firing between forces, terrorists in Tral

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
10:35
File pic
File pic
On the basis of special intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Nader area of J-K's Tral in Awantipora in the morning hours of Thursday. 

Suspicious activity was observed by the troops and on being challenged, the terrorists opened heavy fire on the forces. A fierce gunfight was ensued, and the operation is still underway. 

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the 'Operation Nader'. "On 15 May 2025, based on specific intelligence input from Int agency, a Cordon & Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at Nader, Tral, Awantipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce gunfight ensued. Operation is in progress", the 'X' post read.

Meanwhile, following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, the Indian Army, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, neutralised three terrorists, including the local commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF), after an encounter. During the operation the security forces recovered AK series rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks
LIVE! Apologise: SC tells MP minister on Col Qureshi remarks

Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak
Report reveals how India hit targets deep inside Pak

India's strikes on Pakistan damaged runways and structures across at least six airfields, according to a visual analysis by The Washington Post, which experts said were the most significant attacks of their kind in decades of simmering...

'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'
'China Was Most Important Factor In This Conflict'

'Every decision India makes along the LoC, it must also consider implications along the LAC.'

Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway
Pulwama: Terrorists fire at troops, encounter underway

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'
'Pakistan Navy Is Partnering Dawood'

'The Pakistan establishment keeps him well protected.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD