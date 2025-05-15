HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Noida: Blast in toilet causes fire, 20-year-old man injured

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
22:46
image
A 20-year-old man suffered burn injuries after an explosion in toilet at his home in Sector 36 of Greater Noida leads to fire, his family members said claiming that the incident occurred due to accumulation of methane gas in sewer line. 

The incident took place on May 3, when Ashu Nagar, a student of Class 12, was using the western-style toilet at his home and a blast occurred as he flushed, causing a fire, his father Sunil Pradhan said. 


Ashu suffered burns on his face, hands and feet. 

He was not using any electronic gadgets at the time, Pradhan said, adding that the explosion was sudden and intense, Pradhan said. 

He claimed the blast was caused by a buildup of methane gas in the sewer line. 

His son, who has suffered burn injuries on 35 to 40 percent of his body, is undergoing treatment at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), he added. 

Officials from the local authority visited the family and sought 10 days to complete their investigation into the incident, Pradhan said. 

Residents of the area alleged that although the authority had earlier installed pipes for methane extraction at various locations, they were currently non-functional. 

They demanded immediate repairs to the sewer line and the installation of proper vent pipes to prevent gas buildup. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services
Turkish firm Celebi loses nod for airport services

Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

LIVE! 2 FIRs against Rahul Gandhi over Darbhanga event
LIVE! 2 FIRs against Rahul Gandhi over Darbhanga event

SP leader stirs row with Vyomika Singh 'caste' remark
SP leader stirs row with Vyomika Singh 'caste' remark

The SP MP said when the mentality is bad, then instead of telling about the achievements of the army, people start talking about their own achievements.

Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur
Be responsible!: SC raps MP minister over Col Sofiya slur

Every word uttered by a minister has to be with a sense of responsibility at a time the country is undergoing "such a situation", the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it reprimanded Madhya Pradesh's Vijay Shah who is facing an FIR for...

President invokes rare power, poses questions to SC
President invokes rare power, poses questions to SC

President Droupadi Murmu has exercised powers under Article 143(1) used in rarity to know from the Supreme Court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for exercise of discretion by President while dealing with the bills...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD