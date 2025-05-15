HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No radiation leak from any nuclear site in Pak: IAEA

Thu, 15 May 2025
Share:
13:45
Photo: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters
Photo: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters
Global nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said there was no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan during the country's recent military conflict with India.

The IAEA's statement came amid claims being made on social media that Pakistan's nuclear facilities were hit by Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

"Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan," an IAEA spokesperson told PTI.

Earlier, Air Marshal A K Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, rejected suggestions that India hit Kirana Hills, home to Pakistan's nuclear installations.

"We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there," Air Marshal Bharti said at a media briefing on May 12.

India's strikes hit an airbase in Sargodha and there were some reports that the base is linked to an underground nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills. 

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also rejected US President Donald Trump's claims of having averted a nuclear conflict between the two nations.

He said India's military action was in the conventional domain and denied speculation about a nuclear war.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No radiation leak from any nuke site in Pak: IAEA
LIVE! No radiation leak from any nuke site in Pak: IAEA

'Trump Doesn't Mean Any Harm To India'
'Trump Doesn't Mean Any Harm To India'

'He is intrigued by the intractability of Kashmir issue. With his interest in dealmaking and peacebrokering, he sees it as an exciting challenge to tackle.'

Pak writes to India, ready for talks on Indus Treaty
Pak writes to India, ready for talks on Indus Treaty

Weeks after India placed the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has signalled its willingness to discuss New Delhi's long-standing concerns about the treaty, sources said.

Can Pak be trusted with nukes, Rajnath asks the world
Can Pak be trusted with nukes, Rajnath asks the world

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday questioned the safety of nuclear weapons in the hands of Pakistan, and said they should be taken under monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

President invokes rare power, poses questions to SC
President invokes rare power, poses questions to SC

President Droupadi Murmu has exercised powers under Article 143(1) used in rarity to know from the Supreme Court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for exercise of discretion by President while dealing with the bills...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD