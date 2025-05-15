HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mukesh Ambani meets Trump, Qatari Emir in Doha

Thu, 15 May 2025
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani met U.S. President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Thursday, according to India time. A Reuters report stated that the high-profile meeting reflects Ambani's growing influence in global business and diplomacy.

Over the years, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country's sovereign wealth fund, has invested in several Reliance ventures. Ambani, Asia's richest man, also maintains strong business ties with major U.S. tech companies such as Google and Meta. 

The meeting could further strengthen international partnerships and investment prospects for Reliance Industries. During the Doha visit, US President Donald Trump announced several agreements with Qatar valued at over USD 243.5 billion, alongside a broader economic exchange worth at least USD 1.2 trillion. -- ANI

